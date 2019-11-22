Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed the European Union’s meddling in the internal affairs of Iran.

Europe should be accountable to the Iranian nation for not honoring its commitments under JCPOA rather than making interfering remarks and supporting hooligans, he said on Thursday.

The remarks came as Maja Kocijancic, EU’s spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, had expressed concern over the riots in Iran. “We expect Iran’s security forces to exercise maximum restraint in handling the protests and for protesters to demonstrate peacefully. Any violence is unacceptable,” she said.

Mousavi advised the European countries to first solve their own internal problems which are leading to widespread arrests and growing discontent across Europe.

“The major point to be taken into account regarding Iran is that Europe should be held accountable for not honoring its JCPOA commitments and for accompanying US in imposing sanctions and economic terrorism against the Iranian nation,” said Mousavi.

Source: Tasnim News Agency