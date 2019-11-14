Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said Thursday it was time to drive foreign troops out of the Middle East region, stressing that foreign powers are not reliable for regional countries.

“The security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf region can only be achieved through cooperation of the Persian Gulf littoral states,” he added.

We need “an interregional security, not false coalitions,” the commander said, adding “it is time to drive foreign forces out of the region.”

Elsewhere, he maintained that Iran has obtained self-sufficiency in developing various kinds of military equipment, adding that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will be the victor of any possible future conflict.”

Source: Mehr News Agency