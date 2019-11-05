Yemen’s revolutionary forces shot down a spy drone over the Yemeni-Saudi border on Tuesday.

Spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni air defenses managed to down a spy drone of the US-Saudi aggression in Al-Sawh region which overlooks Najran.

Yemeni forces used the “appropriate weapon” to down the drone, Saree said on his Twitter account.

It is the third time that Yemeni forces down a spy drone this week. On Friday (November 1) Yemeni revolutionaries downed a spy drone over a frontline in Asir region.

Earlier on Wednesday (October 30) the Yemeni forces downed another drone of ScanEagle type in Hodeidah’s Issa region.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah