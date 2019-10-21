A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Kukherd, Bastak County, in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan at 14:28 local time (GMT+3:30) on Monday.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake’s epicenter was at the depth of 10.0 km, in an area located 47 kilometers south of Kukherd, 50km northwest of Bandar Kong, and 55 kilometers northeast of Bandar Lengeh city along the Persian Gulf.

No casualties have been reported yet, while rescue teams have been immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation.

Source: Tasnim News Agency