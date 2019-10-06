The Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) of Iran said that despite all issues and obstacles, the Islamic Republic’s nuclear cooperation will continue in a bid to exchange information regarding the implementation of projects related to peaceful nuclear cooperation under the 2015 nuclear deal.

AEOI’s announcement was made by the agency’s spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi the inauguration ceremony of a five-day training course on nuclear law in Tehran Sunday.

The training course is organized in coordination with the European Union, and enjoys lecturers selected from nuclear law experts at the IAEA and EU levels.

Kamalvandi highlighted the organizing of such expert training courses on nuclear law as a turning point, adding “these training courses are especially important for exchange of legal information on resolving the issue of nuclear proliferation.”

“On the international level, nuclear law must contain requirements similar to the World Constitution, in a way that similar and unbiased rules and tasks are applied to all countries, including the non-proliferation, which has cast a dark shadow of uncertainty over the future of the world,” Kalamvandi said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

He went on to quote Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamneei that “nuclear technology is for all and nuclear weapon is for none.”

“Given the recent developments, Iran’s decision to reduce a part of its commitments to the JCPOA came after one year of strategic patience and in response to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, in a bid to restore balance between its rights and obligations.”

Reminding that Iran is ready to resume all suspended commitments once the other sides start to live up to their own, the spokesman said “otherwise, Iran will continue with reducing further commitments.”

Source: Iranian media