Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the attempt to clean the record of a criminal and an Israeli collaborator is very dangerous, referring to the traitor Amer Fakhoury.

Sayyed Safieddine warned against the US plots to penetrate the Lebanese society by returning the traitors and cleaning their records, calling for tackling the issue seriously.

Few days ago, Amer Elias Al Fakhoury, the former military commander of Al Khiyam detention center, arrived in Beirut through its airport.

Al Fakhoury was responsible for a battalion of Antoine Lahad militia agents who guarded Al Khiyam detention center, suppressed the detainees and tortured them brutally.

Al Fakhoury, 56, is from southern Lebanon. He claimed that after a dispute with his bosses, he left Lebanon to the United States in 1998 through Palestine. He was known for his abduction, incarceration and torturing at the Center. Al Fakhoury was the head of the Center with the Chief of Security and Investigation Jean Al Homsi (Abo Nabil) who were directly supervised by the Israeli Intelligence.

Source: Al-Manar English Website