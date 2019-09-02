Iran warned the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal on Monday that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if they once again fail to meet its demands.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the diplomatic efforts to save the agreement are underway.

However, he warned that “should the efforts bear no results and the European parties to the deal [the UK, France and Germany] fail to live up to their commitments, Tehran will take the third step in reducing its obligations under the deal more firmly.”

The spokesman referred to the Islamic Republic’s active diplomacy in the past weeks regarding the issue, saying that parallel with the 60-day ultimatum to the Europeans for saving the deal, Iran has been preparing itself to take the third step if necessary, and it will not hesitate to do so.

On the other hand, he said if the European countries take proper action to live up to their own obligations, Iran may cancel its decision to take the third step.

Iran’s top officials have been busy in the past weeks holding talks with European countries as well as their regional and Asian partners to find ways to salvage the deal- officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- which has been undermined since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in May 2018.

In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, President Hasan Rouhani said Iran will further reduce its commitments under the JCPOA if Europe does not abide by its obligations under the deal.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited a number of regional, European and East Asian countries in the past two weeks to talk with the country’s partners to find a way to salvage the deal.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will also depart Tehran for Paris later on Monday to hold talks with French officials regarding the issue.

Source: Iranian media