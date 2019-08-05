Moscow condemns Washington for imposing sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as it sees this as unprecedented pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

“We certainly condemn the US administration’s move to impose sanctions against the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is unprecedented pressure, which should not be a part of modern international relations,” Ryabkov said at a briefing.

The Treasury said on 31 July that all assets that Zarif might have in the United States would be blocked, threatening people and entities who engaged in transactions with the diplomat with penalties.

Zarif denied having any property interests outside of Iran and voiced the belief that the United States had sanctioned him because of considering him a threat.

The relations between the US and Iran have remained tense following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposing of economic sanctions against the country. Tehran responded by saying that it would suspend some of its obligations under the deal.

Source: Sputnik