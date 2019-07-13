Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has denounced the “harmful” interferences of the US and UK governments in China’s internal affairs and their recent provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In his Friday statement, Abbas Mousavi also expressed Tehran’s strong support for the “One China” policy, which says there is only one sovereign state under the name China.

His remarks came after the US State Department announced a $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which includes 108 Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

Shortly after Washington’s Monday announcement, the Chinese government lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels, expressing “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the US’ move. It also demanded that the US “immediately cancels” the arms sale to the self-ruled Taipei.

The US, however, has shrugged off China’s complaints, saying the military equipment would contribute to “peace and stability” in Asia.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the United States “not to play with fire” regarding Taiwan.

“We urge the US to fully recognize the gravity of the Taiwan question… (and) not to play with fire on the question of Taiwan,” Wang said at a press conference in Hungary on Friday.

China has also condemned the US for hosting Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, who arrived in New York on Friday on a two-night “transit” stop on her way to four Caribbean nations. Beijing has urged the US to “abide by the ‘One China’ principle” and asked Washington to “not allow Tsai Ing-wen’s stopover.

Almost all world countries recognize Chinese sovereignty over the island under a policy known as One China. The US, too, recognizes Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan but has long courted Taipei in an attempt to counter Beijing.

Also on Hong Kong, China has accused the UK government of meddling in its internal affairs, after London showed support for anti-Beijing protesters in its former colony.

Source: Press TV