The suspected mastermind of twin suicide bombings in Tunis last week was killed when he blew himself up during a police manhunt outside the capital, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Police had tracked the suspect down to the working class suburb of Intilaka where he detonated a suicide vest on Tuesday night, ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.

“The terrorist Aymen Smiri was implicated in the twin suicide bombings on Thursday and investigations proved that he was the mastermind of the operation,” Zaag said, adding he was a “very active and very dangerous leader.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website