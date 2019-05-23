UN envoy Ghassan Salame has bitterly denounced the conflict in Libya saying it is “committing suicide” and plundering its oil wealth to pay for the war.

The north African country was “a textbook example of foreign interference today in local conflicts,” Salame told a New York-based think tank late Wednesday.

Between “six and 10 countries (are) permanently interfering in Libya’s problem” funneling arms, cash and military advice to the country, he warned.

But the Libyans do not need outside help to fuel the conflict, which has ravaged the country since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was ousted in 2011, he said.

“The truth is that Libya can pay for its own suicide,” Salame lamented.

Source: AFP