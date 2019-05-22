North Korean state media on Wednesday slammed former US vice president Joe Biden as an “imbecile” and a “fool of low IQ” after he criticized leader Kim Jong Un.

Biden, who served two terms as President Barack Obama’s deputy, has been on the campaign trail since announcing last month his candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

And some of his comments about the North Korean leadership during campaigning appear to have angered Pyongyang, sparking the colorful commentary by its official news agency KCNA.

It accused Biden of “slandering the supreme leadership” of North Korea — a term usually referring to leader Kim — and said the former senator had become “reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power”.

“What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician.”

KCNA did not give any further details, but at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Biden had criticized Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing “tyrants like (Vladimir) Putin and Kim Jong Un”.

Trump became the first sitting US president to meet with a North Korean leader when two met in Singapore last year, and he has repeatedly mentioned his good personal relationship with Kim.

Source: AFP