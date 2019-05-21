Yemen’s air defense system downed on Tuesday a Saudi drone in Hodeidah, with army and popular committees also launching drone attack on an arms depot in Najran airport.

Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel quoted military source as saying that air defense system in the Yemeni army downed a hostile drone in Hodeidah.

Al-Massirah also quoted another source as saying that the air force in the Yemeni army and popular committees carried out a drone attack against Saudi arms depot in Najran airport.

Qasef-1 drone struck a Saudi arms depot in Najran airport, causing fire in the area, the source said.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah