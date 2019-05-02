Saudi Arabia confesses responsibility or at least ‘relation’ to the terrorist attacks that hit Sri Lanka two weeks ago as Christians celebrated Easter, according to a leaked document.

The leaked ‘urgent, confidential and top secret’ document obtained by Lebanese Al-Ahed news website, shows a letter sent by Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz al-Assaf’s to Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Abdul Nasser al-Harethi.

In the letter, the Saudi minister ordered the ambassador to carry out several measures.

“First: You should delete all documents, computer data and latest correspondence with domestic and foreign members and groups, in addition to imposing a curfew for the embassy personnel unless it is necessary,” the letter read.

“Second: You should inform all those related to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including counselors, security forces and intelligence during the three coming days, especially on the Christian Easter Day, to avoid presence in public and crowded places namely churches,” according to the letter.

“Third: You should send written news about the Sri Lankan authorities and their viewpoints regularly to this ministry,” the letter, signed by al-Assaf added.

More than 250 people were killed in a series of terrorist attacks which targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21.

Source: Al-Ahed news website