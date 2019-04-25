In a Thursday statement, Mousawi condemned the ‘blind obedience to the US government’ and warned against the negative consequences of the hostile move in chocking off Iran’s oil exports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any country to take its place in the oil market,” the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said, adding that Iran will hold the US and those countries accountable for the negative consequences of the attempts to chock Iranian oil exports.

He referred to the recent execution of 37 Saudi nationals, calling on the international community to confront the Saudi government on its deranged measures.

Mousawi further warned the regional countries against the attempts of Saudi Arabia to sow division in the region with the support of the US administration.