“Americans are planning plots against IRGC and the Islamic Revolution but such malicious acts will get them nowhere,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He made the remarks Monday night while addressing a host of IRGC personnel and their families in Tehran.

“It has been 40 years since the enemies began imposing various types of political and economic pressures, as well as launching a comprehensive propaganda campaign against the Iranian nation, but they achieve no results,” the Leader said.

Washington designated IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement. In retaliation, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a “terrorist organization.”

Source: Mehr News Agency