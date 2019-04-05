The lawsuit was approved with a 3-2 vote along party lines by the House Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

“The President’s sham emergency declaration and unlawful transfers of funds have undermined our democracy, contravening the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a statement, cited by CNN.

The lawsuit, which has not been filed yet, will argue that Trump’s decision to transfer funds from appropriated accounts to a southern border wall violates the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution. The clause — found in Article I, Section 8 — gives Congress power over the designation of federal spending.

“Congress […] must reassert its exclusive responsibilities reserved by the text of the Constitution and protect our system of checks and balances,” Pelosi added.

Source: Sputnik