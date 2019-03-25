Jordan’s King Abdullah II cancelled a visit Monday to Romania after its prime minister vowed to move her country’s embassy in the Zionist entity from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem), his office said.

The king “decided to cancel his visit to Romania which was due to begin on Monday in solidarity with Al-Quds” following the announcement by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, a royal court statement said.

Dancila’s promise, made on Sunday at the annual conference of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in Washington, broke with the position of both the European Union and her own president.

“I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem,” said Dancila, whose country holds the EU’s rotating chairmanship.

The move would align Romania with the United States which moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city last year, sparking international criticism and Palestinian and Arab anger.

King Abdullah, whose country is the custodian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, has repeatedly said that the question of Al-Quds is key to achieving the so-called peace between the Zionists and the Palestinians.

The only way to do that, he has said, is by creating a Palestinian state in the holy city.

Last week he called Al-Quds a “red line” for Jordan, while the kingdom’s parliament recommended that the government expel Israeli ambassador in response to Israeli aggression at holy sites in the city.

Source: AFP