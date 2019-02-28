Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Qassem Suleimani stressed that the recent meeting between Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was a celebration for the resistance front’s victory.

“Bashar al-Assad’s visit to Tehran and his meeting with Supreme Leader has been reviewed as celebration of victory,” General Suleimani said, addressing a forum in the Central city of Qom on Wednesday night.

He also referred to the relations between Tehran and Baghdad, and said, “Now the most secure borders of our country is the common borders with Iraq and our friends are ruling the country and our country’s exports to Iraq have reached $12bln.”

General Suleimani underlined the US failure in Iraq, and said despite spending 7 trillion dollars in Iraq, the US president is forced to visit the country secretly at night.

The large number of American forces which had been deployed in Iraq, would not have withdrawn without the existence of an Islamic move, he said.

He also pointed to the Saudis’ remarks that they have been coaxed by the US to promote Wahhabism, saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is after normalization of ties with the Zionist regime.

President Assad arrived in Tehran on Monday and rushed to meet Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Syrian nation’s resistance in face of enemies’ plots, and said the key to Syria’s victory as well as the United States and its regional mercenaries’ defeat is Syrian president and people’s resolve and resistance.

Stressing the necessity for prudence when encountering future plots, the leader said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran regards helping the Syrian government and nation as assisting the Resistance movement, and genuinely takes pride in it.”

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s honest stance and staying by the government and the people of Syria from the beginning of the crisis, Ayatollah Khamenei added, “Syria, with its people’s persistence and unity, managed to stand strong against a big coalition of the US, Europe and their allies in the region and victoriously come out of it.”

Considering the victory of the resistance in Syria as the cause for the United States of America’s anger their desperate efforts to hatch new plots, the Supreme Leader made reference to an example and said, “The question of a buffer zone in Syria that the Americans are trying to create is one of their dangerous plots that must be firmly rejected and opposed.”

He counted the US’s plan for having an influential presence Iraq-Syria border as another example of their plots, and said, “Iran and Syria are strategic allies and the identity and power of Resistance depend on their continuous and strategic alliance, because of which, the enemies will not be able to put their plans into action.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a calculation mistake that the enemies made with regard to the matter of Syria, and stated, “Their mistake was that they took Syria for some Arab states; whereas, (even) in those countries, the people’s movement was in favor of the Resistance and in fact, there was an uprising against the US and their mercenaries there.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also highlighted the need for strengthening and developing the religious relations and exchange of religious scholars between Iran and Syria. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the spirit of resistance and enhancing the power of Syria’s nation and government, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed Syria’s president, by saying “with the resistance you manifested, you have become a hero in the Arab world; and the resistance has gained more power and dignity, thanks to you.”

Syria’s president referred to some analysis that regarded Syria as done, and said, “Iran and Syria have nations who enjoy identity and faith; and today’s achievements although gained by efforts and losses, are surely the outcomes of persistence with the movement of Resistance.

Bashar Al-Assad reminded the huge losses that some countries underwent following their surrendering to the US and stated, “Many countries were submissive to the US and thought that the US determines the world’s fate and future; however, resistance by some nations disturbed this false perception.”

Referring to cases of efforts made by US and allies in the region, trying to sow discord among ethnic and religious groups in Syria, the President of Syria went on to say, “These efforts have had reverse results, and today in Syria, the Kurds and nomads have good relations with the government and even some groups that previously had some conflicts and differences with the government, are today cooperating with it, despite what the US and Saudi Arabia desired.”

Assad called strengthening the ties between Syrian and Iranian scholars as an important opportunity for countering Takfiri groups, and maintained, “Iran and Syria should continuously develop their economic relations; because developments of relations will act as an important factor in annulling the enemies’ plots against the two nations.”

Also in his meeting with Assad, President Rouhani referred to Iran’s seriousness for cooperation and helping the Syrian government in the process of reconstruction of Syria and consolidating security and peace in the country, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Syrian government and people like before.”

