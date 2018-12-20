Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will continue playing its constructive role to make secure the success of the UN-sponsored political talks between Yemeni warring parties.

Araghchi made the remarks on Wednesday on a visit to Sweden along with an accompanying Iranian delegation and in a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström and some other Swedish officials.

Araghchi expressed his appreciation to Sweden for positive and constructive approach to develop cooperation and engagement with Iran and its support for the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, while calling for practical steps to implement the deal on the part of the European countries.

Referring to the Yemeni-Yemeni talks, which recently reached an agreement in Sweden, Iranian diplomat said “the regional policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on engagement in line with the goal of establishing stability, security, development and political processes, and Iran will continue playing its constructive role for the success of the Yemeni-Yemeni talks.”

Wallström, for her part, emphasized the political will of her country to continue and expand consultations, cooperation and interactions between the two countries in bilateral, regional and international fields, praising the nuclear deal (the JCPOA) as an international agreement based on the multilateral approach which benefits all countries.

On the other hand, Wallström added that Sweden along with other European countries spare no efforts to preserve and implement the nuclear deal.

She also thanked Iran for showing its goodwill and support for the Yemeni-Yemeni talks, which were held in Sweden recently, and called for continuation of Iran’s help and cooperation.

Source: Mehr News Agency