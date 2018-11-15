Russian President Vladimir Putin called upon the European states to support the political solution to the crisis in Syria and to encourage the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland.

In a press conference at the conclusion of his participation in East Asia Summit in Singapore on Thursday, President Putin said that if the European states don’t want a new flow of displaced, they must give up their fears and start to contribute to the reconstruction in Syria and to help finding a political settlement to the crisis with any political bias.

Russia has repeatedly called upon European states to provide help for facilitating the return of displaced Syrians to their homeland, affirming that they shouldn’t prevent the displaced from returning.

Source: SANA