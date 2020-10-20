Spokesman for the Iranian Government Ali Rabiei said here on Tuesday that Iran’s policy of remaining committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) picked its fruit in the form of expiry of the arms embargo against Iran two days ago.

Removal of arms sanctions against Iran was an important achievement, Rabiei said at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

The achievement became materialized thanks to the rightful stances of the Islamic Republic and the resilience of people, the spokesman said.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said via a statement on Sunday that from the date (October 18, 2020) and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2231, states are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran.

The embargo was lifted despite political disagreements and pressures as well as excessive demands of the US, Israel and their regional allies, the spokesman noted.

He further praised the independence shown during the past year by the international society to stand against US bullying.

During the last few months, the United States attempted, in violation of resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran to no avail, as the Security Council has rejected illegal US move.

As Rabiei stressed, standing firm on principled stance prepared the ground for the lifting of the arms embargo, and it will bring economic successes as well.

Iranians are not interested in weapons, but in peace, stability, coexistence and cooperation, he noted.

In recent days, the world could witness Iran’s behavior taken based on a constructive and peaceful approach towards the regional conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Iran has invited all regional countries to join peace treaties, he added underlining that the US is not afraid of arms embargo removal but of lifting of all sanctions including those on banking and medical sectors.

Source: Iranian Agencies