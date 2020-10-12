At least 12 Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire as the occupation forces raided al-Amari refugee camp, in Central Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli soldiers opened gunfire and rubber-coated rounds at Palestinians protesting against their raid, injuring ten of them by gunfire and two others by rubber-coated rounds. All of the injuries were described as minor.

The occupation soldiers also shut down the roads leading to the camp during the raid and mounted the rooftop of some houses.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance groups the Zionist enemy threatened to respond toughly to the potential martyrdom of the prisoner Maher Al-Akhras who has been in a hunger strike for around 75 days.

Source: Al-Manar English Website