Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hussein Amir-Abdollahian called for an immediate end to the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the complete security of Iran’s borders is one of the most important priorities of the Establishment.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for an immediate end to the war.

“UN resolutions emphasize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Iranian diplomat said, adding that “Respect for territorial integrity, immediate cessation of hostilities and political negotiation are the key tactics.”

“The continuation of the war and the presence of Takfiri terrorists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is a threat to peace and security,” he noted.

“Maintaining complete security of Iran’s borders is our important priority and we won’t hesitate to defend them,” Amir-Abdollahian outlined.

Source: Agenceis