Lebanon’s prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after almost a month of efforts to line up a new government.

After meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace, Adib said he was stepping down from the task of forming the government.

“As efforts reached their last phase, it was clear that agreement is no more possible,” Adib was quoted as saying by local media.

Meanwhile, Adib called for going ahead with the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the formation of a new government.

Source: Lebanese media