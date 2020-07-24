A number of US war jets intercepted an Iranian passenger plane heading into Lebanon in the Syrian airspace over Al-Tanaf area, according to SANA news agency.

According to the Syrian news agency, Iranian Mahan plane’s pilot was then forced to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, which injured several passengers,

Syrian aviation sources clarified that the flight was proceeded into Beirut.

Beirut Airport Director told Reuters that all the passengers exited the plane after it landed, reporting only minor injuries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website