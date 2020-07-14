Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said Tuesday that what happened to the US warship resulted from the US misconduct and crimes.
“Americans must not accuse anyone of setting the warship ablaze because this resulted from their fire which flared up in the region,” Brigadier General Qaani said.
US and the Zionist entity will undergo hard days, according to the Iranian commander who added that the Americans must avoid comiting the acts of oppression against humanity.
“US military is tired and worn out and that their warships are outdated.”
Source: Al-Manar English Website