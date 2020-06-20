Lebanon recorded on Saturday 24 coronavirus cases, raising total infections nationwide to 1,536.

In its daily report, Ministry of Public Health announced that 22 infections were registered among residents in Lebanon, while the other two cases were imported ones.

The ministry said that 1,575 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

It added that the total number of cases which were confirmed since February 21 reached 1,536, noting that the number of recoveries reached 1,006.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, keeping the death toll at 32.

Source: Al-Manar English Website