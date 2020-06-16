Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed on Monday at his Ein Tineh residence the General Director of Lebanon’s General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, who confirmed the agency received information about a plan to attack Rafic Hariri International Airport.

“We have relayed this information to those concerned,” General Ibrahim added.

It is worth noting that a confidential security document, circulated Sunday night, indicated that a terrorist attack was being planned to target the airport.

Regarding the formation of an economic security committee to tackle the country’s financial crisis, especially the plummeting exchange rate of the LPB against the US dollar, Ibrahim said that the aim of the committee was to endeavor to stabilize the exchange rate of the US dollar.

“We have established an operations room at the General Security’s General Directorate to follow up on the traffickers of US dollars in the country,” he added.

Source: NNA