Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted the United States’ war crimes, violation of agreements and terrorist acts and said Washington has no right to vilify Iran by abusing the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“US has tried to heighten tension w/ Iran & bully others to follow,” Zarif wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The Iranian top diplomat underlined that, therefore, “It (the US) retains NO right to abuse UN & IAEA to vilify Iran.”

Zrif also attached a copy of an International Court of Justice ruling in 1971 that reads, “One of the fundamental principles governing the international relationship thus established is that a party which disavows or does not fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights which it claims to derive from the relationship.”

It came after US officials said that Washington would seek to restore all previously canceled sanctions against Iran if the UN Security Council fails to preserve an embargo on weapons supplies to Tehran, which expires this fall.

Under UNSC Resolution 2231, the arms embargo on Iran will be lifted in October 2020 as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal; however, the US says it will use a range of options to prevent this and use a Security Council provision to block the expiration of ban.

While the US is no longer a party to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it recently launched a campaign to renew the Iran arms ban — in place since 2006/2007 — through a resolution at the Security Council, but Russia and China are most likely to veto it.

US President Donald Trump quit the JCPOA in 2018, calling the accord from Barack Obama’s presidency “the worst deal ever.”

Source: Mehr News Agency