Palestinians Move against Zionist Annexation Plots in Southern Tulkarm
Friday - June 5, 2020
Palestinians Move against Zionist Annexation Plots in Southern Tulkarm
Palestinians Move against Zionist Annexation Plots in Southern Tulkarm
3 hours ago
June 5, 2020
Only Pictures
The following pictures show Palestinians confronting Zionist annexation plots in southern Tulkarm:
