In a tweet on Wednesday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said that if Europe wants to keep its lips sealed regarding US brutality against protesters, it should always keep them that way.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Zarif wrote, “US cities are scenes of brutality against protesters & press, as military crackdown is threatened.”

“Europe, quick to be judge & jury about non-Western societies, keeps deafeningly silent,” he noted.

“If it wants to keep lips sealed now, it should always keep them that way,” he concluded.

Cities across the United States have been the scene of riots and tensions between people and police after a US cop brutally murdered a black citizen earlier this week.

Source: Mehr News Agency