He said that 109,437 people out of a total of 139,511 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but regretfully the total number of deaths reached 7,508.

Jahanpour said that 1,787 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 57 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,567 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 837,090 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.