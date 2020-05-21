Israeli Court officials and police have decide to beef up security for the judges who are to preside over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, opening next week, according to a new report.

The Shin Bet security service is also assessing how to deal with the security challenges of having a sitting prime minister on trial for the first time in the Zionist entity’s history, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the court rejected Netanyahu’s request to skip the start of his corruption trial, requiring him to appear for the opening hearing Sunday.

Source: Israeli media