Rafic Hariri International Hospital indicated on Saturday, in its daily report on the latest developments about the Corona Covid-19 virus, that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus currently present in the hospital’s health isolation area has reached 26 cases, adding that 27 suspected cases were transferred from other hospitals.

The Hospital also announced that one patient has recovered from the virus after the result of the PCR examination came out negative in both times, indicating that the total number of complete recoveries to-date has reached 77 cases.

Meanwhile, the Hospital assured that all those infected with the virus “are receiving the necessary care in the isolation unit, and their condition is stable except for 3 cases in critical condition.”

It concluded its statement by indicating that further data on the number of infected cases on all Lebanese territories can be found in the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

