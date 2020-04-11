Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that according to Health Ministry, the social distancing plan will be implemented step by step and initiation of the low-risk job’s activities has no contradiction with observing health protocols.

Speaking in a meeting with heads of social, security, educational, health, higher education, guilds and economic sections of the national anti-COVID19 committee, Rouhani said fortunately Iranian experts and doctors are approaching to contain coronavirus through their studies, exchanging experiences and conduct of researches.

What is important in the new phase of social distancing plan is that it is based on Iranian lifestyle, local model and at the same time compatible with World Health Organization principles, he added.

The social distancing plan which has been implemented by the efforts of anti-coronavirus committee is a control model which is now underway step by step, he noted.

Rouhani went on to say that the Health Ministry and the vice presidency for science and technology affairs are responsible for reinforcing and supporting knowledge-based companies and research centers affiliated with medical universities for producing drug and vaccine, diagnosis and doing test.

Earlier, Rouhani referred to scientific and medical achievements in fighting coronavirus, saying Iran will soon become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 test kits.

The President also hailed the production of new kits which indicate infections in a short period of time and also show whether the patient has been treated or not.

He said these kits will help spot those who are infected by the fatal virus but have no symptoms.

The Iranian president also said that Iran will become self-sufficient in producing face-masks and also the artificial ventilation units.

Source: IRNA