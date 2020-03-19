16 new coronacirus cases were registered in Lebanon on Thursday, bringing the toll of the infections nationwide to 149, Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said that since February 21, 149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, noting the number of infections includes patients diagnosed at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and a number of other hospitals across the country.

The ministry continues to oversee testing of those suspected people with infection and monitor all passengers who returned Lebanon recently from countries where the contagious virus has spread, according to the report.

The ministry, meanwhile, reiterated its call for the Lebanese citizens to “abide by strict measures issued by the official references and to stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

Lebanese cabinet declared major lockdown last Sunday (March 15), in latest efforts aimed at containing the deadly virus which has killed more than 9,000 people worldwide.

