Representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) hailed and admired preventive measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in universities, academic centers and metropolis Tehran in the fight against outbreak and containing of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Richard Brennan and representative of World Health Organization in Iran Dr. Christoph Hamelmann in their visit to the health centers in metropolis Tehran described measures taken by this academic center and the country in the fight against coronavirus outbreak ‘admirable’.

WHO representatives also evaluated the screening and identification system, segmentation and triage of patients, referral and follow-up of health situation of recovered or suspected patients by health experts of networks and healthcare centers of the country ‘excellent’.

Planning and scheduling various stations to take care of patients at different levels in hospital, hospice or home was also an interesting move for representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Based on the latest reports of the Health Ministry, in the past 24 hours, 881 new cases were confirmed with coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of patients to 8,042.

So far, 2,731 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the latest reports on Tuesday, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 114,000 people globally and killed over 4000.

Besides Mainland China and Iran, South Korea with 7,513 patients and with 54 death and Italy with 9,172 infected cases and 463 deaths are the two mostly-affected countries.

Source: Mehr News Agency