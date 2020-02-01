Iranian Defense Minister warned the enemies that a crushing response awaits any aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“We remind enemies of the Islamic Iran that any aggression against the security of this nation or its goals will draw a crushing response from armed forces of the Islamic Republic,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Saturday in a local ceremony in Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The minister stressed the failure of US’ maximum pressure policy against Iran.

“The grown, insightful and resisting nation of Islamic Iran has never given in and will never give in to the excessive demands of the arrogance, and we will definitely overcome these problems successfully and proudly,” the Iranian minister said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

Pointing to the participation of millions of Iranians in the funeral of martyr Qassem Suleimani, the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Hatami said the Iranian people proved that they will continue the path of this martyr.

Source: Iranian media