The Zionist analysts stressed that ‘Israel’ must take the threats issued by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah seriously, adding that Ain Al-Asad scenario can target the entity.

The analysts added that Sayyed Nasrallah wants Israel to avoid interfering in the regional developments in order to kep away from their repercussions.

The Israeli reports pointed out that the Zionist intelligence agencies have been collecting data about General Suleimani since 2011 in order to assassinate him, but that the fear of the Iranian crushing response deactivated the plot.

The Zionist analysts criticized the US reports which mentioned that ‘Israel’ had been informed about the Suleimani murder and provided the US with information about him, stressing that this would insert the entity into the Iranian response circle.

