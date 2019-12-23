Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to the Omani capital of Muscat on Monday to hold talks with senior officials of the Arab country.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif left Tehran for Muscat today to hold talks with Omani officials within the framework of bilateral consultations between the two countries, Iranian media reported.

The 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Tehran on December 7 with industry ministers of the two sides in attendance.

Iran and Oman share age-old and close diplomatic, economic, and commercial ties.

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said played an important role in facilitating the early stages of nuclear talks between Iran and the world power which resulted in the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and Oman have also held several naval exercises in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in recent years.

On April 19, high-ranking military officials from Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation between the two countries in various military spheres.

