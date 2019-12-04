Speaker Berri: No one has the right to evade responsibility in light of the financial and economic crisis the country is passing through – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Wednesday - December 4, 2019
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
France Vows ‘Strong Response’ to Threatened US Tariffs
Netanyahu NATO Visit Cancelled over ‘Logistical Problems’
Hashd Shaabi: ISIL Exploiting Unrest in Iraq, Carrying out Attacks
Iraq Parliament Approves PM Resignation
Yemeni Forces Down Saudi-Led Surveillance Aircraft
Hezbollah MP: We’ll Prevent Foreign Powers from Imposing Their Own Agenda
IOF Kills Palestinian, Arrests Two Others in West Bank
North Korea Fires ‘Unidentified Projectile’: Seoul
“We’ll See if Lebanese People Accept Gov’t that Looks Like the last One”: Top US Official
Imam Khamenei: Iranian Nation Proved It’s Powerful, Enemies Received Slap in the Face
Speaker Berri: No one has the right to evade responsibility in light of the financial and economic crisis the country is passing through
5 hours ago
December 4, 2019
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Moscow Pledges ‘Retaliatory Measures’ after Germany Kicks out Diplomats
Lebanese Army says arrests 16 people, including 3 Syrians, over blocking roads International Road in Bekaa
Hezbollah MP: Soft War We’re Witnessing Now Equal to July War, We’ll Emerge Victorious
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..