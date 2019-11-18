Iranian Parliament Speaker said that lawmakers will follow up concerns of public and will not let US and anti-revolutionaries throw the country into disarray.

“I appreciate yesterday’s remarks of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei; his wise remarks cast light on the main path of our dear people and officials regarding recent incidents,” said Larijani on Monday in the open session of the Parliament.

He urged all authorities to put more efforts in solving people’s concerns and problems, especially in controlling any increase in price of commodities.

Larijani went on to say that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s clear support for arsonists demonstrates US hypocritical behavior and shows that Washington seeks noting but undermining Iran’s security.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Right after the price hike, President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government’s move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

According to the made estimations by an Iranian security organization, during the organized unrest in the past two days, following the implantation of gasoline price amendments scheme, some 100 banks and 57 shops were set on fire or plundered.

