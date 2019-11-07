The Zionist entity is assisting Syrian Kurds seeing them as a ‘counterweight’ to the so-called Iranian ‘influence’ and advocating for them in talks with the United States, the deputy Israeli foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Tzipi Hotovely, deputy FM, told parliament on Wednesday that the offer had been taken up.

“Israel has received many requests for assistance, mainly in the diplomatic and humanitarian realm,” she said. “We identify with the deep distress of the Kurds, and we are assisting them through a range of channels.”

Hotovely did not elaborate on the Israeli assistance, other than to say that during “dialogue with the Americans…, we state our truth regarding the Kurds…and we are proud of our taking a stand alongside the Kurdish people.”

“Israel indeed has a salient interest in preserving the strength of the Kurds and the additional minorities in the north Syria area as moderate and pro-Western elements,” the Israeli official said, according to Israeli daily Haaretz.

“The possible collapse of the Kurdish hold in north Syria is a negative and dangerous scenario as far as Israel is concerned. It is absolutely clear that such an event would bring about a bolstering of negative elements in the area, headed by Iran.”

In a rare public dissent with U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered humanitarian aid to the “gallant Kurdish people” on Oct. 10, saying they faced possible “ethnic cleansing” by Turkey and its Syrian allies.

The Zionist entity has maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s.

Source: Israeli media