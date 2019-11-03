Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the United States is now weaker than it was before in 1964, but noted that it has become more savage and more brazen.

In meeting with a number of students on Sunday, the Leader reiterated the Islamic Republic decision to reject talks with the US, stressing that “nothing will come out” of such talks.

“Those who see negotiations with the US as the solution to every problem are certainly mistaken,” Imam Khamenei told the meeting which was held on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in 1979.

“Some try to say that the tensions between Iran and the US started after the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, but this is a distortion of the history,” his eminence said.

“The disputes between the Iranian nation and the American government dates back to the 1953 coup when the US overthrew a national government — which had made the mistake of trusting the U.S. — and established its corrupt and puppet govt. in Iran.”

Noting that the US has been trying to seize every opportunity to hit the Iranian nation with different means, the Leader underlined the need for a ban on negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block the American infiltration.

“This prohibition of negotiation has a strong logic: it will block the way of the enemy’s infiltration, display the Islamic Republic’s impressiveness to the world, and shatter America’s false aura before the world,” Imam Khamenei said.

In this context, the Leader said that “according to US, Iran’s acceptance to hold talks means its surrender,” noting that Washington wants from talks offer to “prove that its policy of sanctions is effective.”

Imam Khamenei said that the “US is now weaker than before”, but noted that it has become “more savage and more brazen.”

“The US which awards world leaders with holding meetings with them, insists for years to hold a meeting with Iranian officials.”

The Leader then praised the Islamic Republic, saying that its decision to reject talks with the US administration “shows its glory and crushes US’ void might.”

Source: Agencies