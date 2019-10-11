Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman reacted to Friday’s explosions on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea.

Sayyed Abbas Mousavi said that the crew are safe and the ship is in a stable condition despite being targeted two times in less than half an hour.

“In the past months, some other sabotage acts against Iranian tankers had been carried out in the Red Sea and investigations are underway into their perpetrators,” Mousavi said.

“All the responsibilities of this measure, including environmental pollution in the region, falls on those behind this dangerous adventure,” he added. According to Chief Executive of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) Nasrollah Sardashti the oil spill, which was caused by the explosions, has been controlled.

Mousavi went on to say that investigation into the incident is underway and the result will be announced.

NITC’s public relation’s office said on Friday that two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit SABITI oil tanker at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah.

Source: Mehr News Agency