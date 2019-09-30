Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said elimination of the Zionist regime from the world map is one of the achievable targets in the second step of the Islamic Revolution.

In an address to the opening of a conference of IRGC commanders on Monday, Major General Salami said Iran has developed the necessary potential for the annihilation of the “fake Zionist regime” during the second step of the Islamic Revolution.

“This infelicitous regime (Israel) must be wiped off from the world geography in the second step (of the Islamic Revolution), and this is not an aspiration or dream anymore, but an achievable goal,” the commander added, according to Tasnim news agency.

He further slammed the “fake and usurper regime” of Israeli as the example of a power that appears to possess offensive tools, but is too “fragile” in the face of an offense.

Highlighting Iran’s power in both offense and resistance, Salami said, “We can strike the enemy with any magnitude, any intensity, any accuracy, and over any area; our power is authentic.”

The IRGC commander also said that the enemies of Iran are suffering from an “irreversible decline”, and are unable to turn their physical capabilities into political benefits, their strategic reserves have been depleted, and they confess to be suffering from “political dementia”.

He went on to say that Iran’s strategy of “active resistance”, devised by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has prevented the enemies from adopting an effectual strategy.

Source: Iranian media