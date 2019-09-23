Iran said on Monday that a British-flagged oil tanker is free to leave more than two months after it was seized in the Gulf.

“The legal process has finished and based on that the conditions for letting the oil tanker go free have been fulfilled and the oil tanker can move,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 after failing to respond to distress calls and turning off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.

Stena Bulk, the company that owns the tanker, said on Sunday that it expected the vessel to be released soon, but expressed caution about the situation.

“We understand that the political decision has been taken to release the ship,” Stena Bulk’s chief executive Erik Hanell told Swedish television station SVT.

“We hope it will be able to leave in a few hours, but we don’t want to take anything for granted. We want to make sure the ship sails out of Iranian territorial waters,” he said.

Source: Agencies