Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami dismissed accusations of Iran’s involvement in recent Yemeni attacks at oil facilities of Saudi Arabia.

“The issue is very clear; there has erupted a conflict between two countries. One side of this conflict is Yemenis who clearly announced that they have carried out this operation,” he said Wednesday on the sideline of a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

“The logic of their action is also clear; a country has been under severe attacks for many years, suffering significant damages,” he said, hinting that Yemenis’ attacks were a response to Saudi-led coalition aggression in the past 4 years.

“As far as military capability is concerned, Yemenis had carried out a similar operation some two years ago when attacking an airport in the United Arab Emirates by missiles which had a range of 1200 km,” Hatami said.

The response to any aggression against Iran is ‘clear’, he said, adding, “With the same decisiveness that we answered to a minor aggression of an American drone, we will respond to any other form of aggression.”

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco before dawn Saturday. US and its allies rushed to blame Iran for the attacks without providing any credible evidence.

Despite years of airstrikes against them, Yemeni forces have significantly enhanced their capabilities in drones and missiles which are able to reach deep into Saudi Arabia.

Source: Mehr News Agency