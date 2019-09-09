Hezbollah announced early Monday it had shot down an Israeli drone after crossing the Lebanese airspace, fulfilling the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s promise to confront Israeli Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the Lebanese skies.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon “confronted with suitable weapons an Israeli drone as it crossed the Palestinian-Lebanese border towards the southern town of Ramieh.”

“The drone was downed in the outskirts of the town and now it is in the hands of the Resistance fighters,” the statement added.

In an early strike on August 25, 2019 two explosive-laden Israeli drones fell down in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), hitting Hezbollah’s media center in Muawwad. The attacks, described by Sayyed Nasrallah as “very very dangerous” was preceded by Israeli strike which targeted Hezbollah post in Syria’s Damascus, killing two of the Lebanese Resistance fighters.

Tackling the event in that day (August 25), Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah will retaliate to Israeli aggression in Lebanon and Syria.

On September 1 Hezbollah announced that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit- named before the names of martyred fighters in Damascus strike, has targeted an Israeli military vehicle in the Israeli military base of Avivim, near the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

A day later, on September 2, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the struggle with the Zionist entity has entered a new stage as the Israeli occupation attempted to change the rules of engagement with the Lebanese Resistance.

“September 1, 2019… save this date. It’s the start of a new stage of the situation at the border between Lebanon and the Palestinian occupied territories,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“While the enemy wanted to change rules of engagements, the Resistance managed to break one of Israel’s major red lines” by carrying attack in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

His eminence, meanwhile in that speech, vowed that the Resistance would confront Israeli drones in the Lebanese skies.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)